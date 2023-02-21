English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global on 22nd Feb @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Alia Bhatt, ‘RRR’ among winners. Check full list here

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023: 'The Kashmir Files' and 'RRR' were among the big winners. Check out the complete list of winners here.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
    Alia Bhatt and Rekha at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards red carpet.

    Alia Bhatt and Rekha at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards red carpet.

    The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place in Mumbai on February 20. The Kashmir Files won the award for Best Film, while Alia Bhatt took home the trophy for Best Actress for her widely-acclaimed portrayal of a brothel owner in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, won the Best Actor award for his role in Brahmastra. Veteran actor Rekha was conferred an award for ‘Outstanding Contribution in The Film Industry’ and was photographed greeting Alia Bhatt on the red carpet, with their interaction becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony.

    RRR, the Telugu action drama that won India its first Golden Globe honour earlier this year, was also recognised on Monday night. RRR won ‘Film of The Year’ at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

    Check out the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award winners here:

    Best Film: The Kashmir Files

    Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

    Related stories

    Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

    Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

    Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

    Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

    Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

    Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

    Film of The Year: RRR

    Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

    Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

    Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

    Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

    Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

    Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

    Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

    Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 #RRR #The Kashmir Files
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:57 am