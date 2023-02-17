YouTube CEO Neal Mohan was once offered top Twitter job. Google paid him $100 million to stay

Neal Mohan takes over the reins of YouTube from Susan Wojcicki.

Indian-origin executive Neal Mohan is grabbing headlines for being chosen to succeed longtime YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki as she heads to Google as an advisor.

Both are veterans of Google, YouTube's parent company. Wojcicki has been with the tech giant since its very inception and Neal Mohan came on board in 2008 when Google acquired ad platform DoubleClick -- where he served as the senior vice president of strategy and product management.

At Google, Mohan took up the charge of Google's Display and Video advertising business. He oversaw Google's advertising product offerings on YouTube, the Google Display Network, AdSense, AdMob, and the DoubleClick ad tech products. Under him, Google's ad business became one of its largest and fastest growing undertakings.

The competitors were watching.

In 2011, to improve its product line-up, Twitter made an offer to Mohan, Insider reported. It appeared he would take the job but he ended up saying no.

Google offered $100 million in stock grants to retain him, the TechCrunch website reported. And he stayed.

Twitter also reportedly tried to take another one of Google's key product employees -- Sundar Pichai, who is now the tech giant's CEO. Google paid Pichai $50 million to stay.

Mohan went led several crucial acquisitions for Twitter, including Teracent, Invite Media and Admeld.

He was roped in as Wojcicki's second-in-command after she took over as YouTube CEO in 2014.

In her farewell note on February 16, Wojcicki described Mohan as an "excellent leader" who understands the YouTube community and what users need now and in the future.

"I remain convinced today, just as I was when I started nine years ago, that YouTube's best days are ahead of it," she added. "And with Neal and our incredible team of employees, you will all be in good hands. "

