In photos: YouTube CEO Neal Mohan joins elite group of Indian-origin bosses

1/6 Neal Mohan was named YouTube' CEO on February 16. He succeeded Susan Wojcicki -- who occupied the position since 2014. Mohan was earlier the chief product officer of YouTube, responsible for user experience as well as trust and safety initiatives. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

2/6 Laxman Narasimhan, raised and educated in Pune, was named Starbucks' next CEO in September 2022. Narasimhan will fully take charge only in April 2023 since Howard Schultz will remain the coffee giant's interim chief till then. (Image credit: www.reckitt.com)

3/6 British-Indian executive Leena Nair was appointed Global CEO of the iconic fashion house Chanel in December, 2021. Before that, she was the youngest and the first Asian Chief Human Resources Officer of consumer goods giant Unilever.

4/6 Sundar Pichai has been at the helm of Google since 2015. Born in Chennai, he went on to study engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur. Later he moved to the US for an MS degree in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. (Image credit: Reuters)

5/6 Satya Nadella was named the CEO of Microsoft in February, 2014.He hails from Hyderabad and studied at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Manipal, Karnataka. He then moved to the US to study Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Nadella began his career at the IT company Sun Microsystems. (Image: Reuters)