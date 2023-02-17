English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In photos: YouTube CEO Neal Mohan joins elite group of Indian-origin bosses

    Neal Mohan will succeed the long time YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. Here is a look at other Indian leaders at important positions globally.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST
    Mohan is taking over from Susan Wojcicki whose departure marks an end of an era at the world's largest video platform. Wojcicki has a long history with Google (now Alphabet), having rented garage space in her parent's house to co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to start the company in 1998. She joined the search giant as its 16th employee a year later. (Image credit: LinkedIn)
    1/6
    Neal Mohan was named YouTube' CEO on February 16. He succeeded Susan Wojcicki -- who occupied the position since 2014. Mohan was earlier the chief product officer of YouTube, responsible for user experience as well as trust and safety initiatives. (Image credit: LinkedIn)
    Laxman Narasimhan, 55, is a well-known consumer industry leader. (Image credit: www.reckitt.com)
    2/6
    Laxman Narasimhan, raised and educated in Pune, was named Starbucks' next CEO in September 2022. Narasimhan will fully take charge only in April 2023 since Howard Schultz will remain the coffee giant's interim chief till then. (Image credit: www.reckitt.com)
    Leena Nair
    3/6
    British-Indian executive Leena Nair was appointed Global CEO of the iconic fashion house Chanel in December, 2021. Before that, she was the youngest and the first Asian Chief Human Resources Officer of consumer goods giant Unilever.
    Sundar Pichai
    4/6
    Sundar Pichai has been at the helm of Google since 2015. Born in Chennai, he went on to study engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur. Later he moved to the US for an MS degree in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Satya Nadella, who was named the chairman of Microsoft on June 16, was born in Hyderabad on August 19, 1967. He graduated from Manipal Institute of Technology, Karnataka in 1988 as an electrical engineer. He then earned his master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, the US in 1990 and started his career at Sun Microsystems. (Image: Reuters)
    5/6
    Satya Nadella was named the CEO of Microsoft in February, 2014.He hails from Hyderabad and studied at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Manipal, Karnataka. He then moved to the US to study Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Nadella began his career at the IT company Sun Microsystems. (Image: Reuters)
    Arvind Krishna | Indian-origin Krishna, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, joined computer hardware company IBM in 1990s. He was appointed as IBM’s CEO in January 2020, succeeding Ginni Rometty. From holding a General Manager role in Information management software and systems and technology group of IBM, then serving as senior vice president IBM Research and later as senior vice president of IBM’s cloud and cognitive software division, Krishna has been a pioneer for the company’s building and expansion. (Image: Reuters)
    6/6
    Arvind Krishna, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, joined computer hardware company IBM in 1990s. Rising up the ranks, he held important executive positions --general manager of the information management software and senior vice-president of IBM's cloud and cognitive software division. He was appointed the CEO in January 2020.  (Image credit: Reuters)
    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Neal Mohan #Slideshows #YouTube
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 08:08 am