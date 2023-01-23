Republic Day 2023: Check Delhi traffic restrictions, instructions for attending parade

India is marking its 74th Republic Day this year.

India is gearing up to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26. Like every year, a grand parade showcasing the culture and traditions of different states will take place in Delhi. A full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day 2023 parade is scheduled to take place today. It will begin at 10.30 am at Vijay Chowk, pass Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), the C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue (located behind India Gate), Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, before culminating at Red Fort.

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the rehearsal, telling commuters to avoid the route from 9.30 am to 1 pm. Here are the details of the advisory.

- No traffic will be allowed on the Kartavya Path-Vijay Chowk-India Gate route till the rehearsal is over.

- India Gate C-Hexagon will be closed for traffic from 9.30 am till the end of the rehearsal parade.

- There will no cross-traffic on Kartavya Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the parade is over.

No traffic is allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30 am. "Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade," the police said.

- Commuters are advised to use the metro to go about.

Alternative routes to take

North-South Corridor:

Ring Road- Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan - I.P. Flyover - Rajghat - Ring Road From Madrasa - Lodhi Road T Point - Aurobindo Marg - AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - Vande Mataram Marg - Shankar Road - Park Street or Mandir Marg.

East-West Corridor:

Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg - AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - Vande Mataram Marg – Shankar Road - Park Street or Mandir Marg

For New Delhi railway station:

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan - Vande Mataram Marg - Panchkuian Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road - Bhavabhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge – Rani Jhansi Flyover – R/A Jhandewalan – DB Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road – Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi railway station

For Old Delhi railway station:

From South Delhi: Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Ring Road - Rajghat - Ring Road - Chowk Yamuna Bazar -S.P. Mukherjee Marg - Chhatta Rail - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi station.

Instruction for attending parade (on 26th)

Republic Day Parade passes will be verified and the attendees will be checked for the following forbidden items:

Eatables

Alcohol, cigarettes, perfumes and sprays

Bags, briefcases and pens

Knives, scissors, razors and blades

Radio transistors, tape records, binoculars and handycams, computers and iPads

Arms and ammunition, fireworks and inflammable substances

Thermos flasks and water bottles