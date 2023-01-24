English
    Republic Day 2023: 5 things to watch out for at this year's parade

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the chief guest for Republic Day 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
    ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (participation of the people) is the main theme of this year’s Republic Day parade.(Representative Image)

    India is all set to witness a grand Republic Day celebration this year with several attractions as the traditional parade marches from the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the Kartvya path to India Gate and then to the Red Fort.

    ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (participation of the people) is the main theme of this year’s Republic Day parade.

    Largest drone show

    This year’s parade will have the largest drone show in India with 3,500 indigenous UAVs. A 3D anamorphic projection will be organised during the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony. The drones will feature national figures and events and also depict India’s start-up ecosystem and technological advances. This event will be organised by Botlabs Dynamics.