Republic Day 2023: 5 things to watch out for at this year's parade

‘Jan Bhagidari’ (participation of the people) is the main theme of this year’s Republic Day parade.(Representative Image)

India is all set to witness a grand Republic Day celebration this year with several attractions as the traditional parade marches from the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the Kartvya path to India Gate and then to the Red Fort.

Largest drone show

This year’s parade will have the largest drone show in India with 3,500 indigenous UAVs. A 3D anamorphic projection will be organised during the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony. The drones will feature national figures and events and also depict India’s start-up ecosystem and technological advances. This event will be organised by Botlabs Dynamics.

Military tattoo and tribal dance festival

A military tattoo and tribal dance festival will also be organised around the theme ‘Aadi-Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka’ and will be held at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on January 23-24. January 23 also marks Netaji Subhash Chandra’s Bose’s birth anniversary. Ten military tattoo performances and 20 tribal dances by 20 troupes will mark the onset of the Republic Day celebrations. The defence ministry and tribal affairs ministry are jointly organising the event.

Egypt contingent

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the chief guest for Republic Day 2023, and a 120-member contingent from the country will march during the celebrations on Kartavaya Path.

Massive event

Over 1,200 performers will be taking centrestage on Republic Day showcasing their talent and artform. Approximately 60,000 people are expected to attend the event. The Indian armed forces will perform a Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and martial arts among others.

Cultural show