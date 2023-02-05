English
    Pervez Musharraf – the man who waged war and then talked about peace

    1999 was the crucible year in Indo-Pakistan relations and the individual, who determined the course was a Mohajir as head of the army and later the government

    Ranjit Bhushan
    February 05, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST
    Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai, after a prolonged illness.

    G Parthasarathy, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan during 1999-2000, the year when the Kargil war took place, remembers meeting Pervez Musharraf several times during his tenure. “He was a Mohajir army chief where Punjabis have traditionally dominated. He was courteous at a personal level, but I stopped meeting him once the Kargil conflict began and dealt only with the government,” the former diplomat told Moneycontrol.

    Of the military dictators and populist politicians, who ruled Pakistan, none can escape the culpability of damaging long-term relations with India more than General Pervez Musharraf.

    Just when Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee extended the most generous offer of an olive branch extended by an Indian head of state to permanently estranged Pakistan by taking the historic bus ride to Lahore in February 1999, the men from New Delhi were yet to reckon with the Pakistan Army’s enfant terrible, Pervez Musharraf, who passed away in Dubai on February 5.

    When it seemed that two traditional foes were about to bury their four-decade-old hatchet and look towards a brighter future, Musharraf planned the most ambitious and reckless Kargil operation aimed to capture unmanned winter peaks and vandalise what appeared like a changing geo-strategic scenario in south Asia.