'Appa has passed away': Oommen Chandy's son on ex Kerala Chief Minister's death

Oommen Chandy served as the MLA from Puthuppally for more than half a century setting the record for the longest tenure.

Oommen Chandy, former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader, died in Bengaluru early Tuesday morning, his family said. He was 79.

Chandy was being treated for cancer at the city’s Chinmaya Mission Hospital (CMH), news agency PTI reported, quoting Congress sources. He had been unwell for quite some time and was staying in Bengaluru for treatment.

“Appa has passed away,” his son, Chandy Oommen, said in a Facebook post.

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two days of mourning as a mark of respect to Oommen Chandy.

As soon as the news of this death broke, the internet was flooded with tributes to the two-time chief minister. People from across party lines condoled Chandy’s death.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, Union Minister V Muraleedharan and leaders of various political parties condoled Chandy's death.

“The news of @Oommen_Chandy’s passing leaves millions bereft. My heart goes out to his family at this inexpressibly sad time. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram, tweeted. He quote-tweeted a photo from April, of him with Chandy’s family when he went to meet him at the hospital.



Terming Chandy a “stalwart”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described him as a “staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses.”



Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too paid tribute to Chandy, extending her condolences to his family.

"Deepest condolences to the family of Shri. Oommen Chandy. He was a pillar of the Congress party, a leader who dedicated his life to service and was deeply committed to the values we are fighting for today. We will all remember him with great respect and miss his wise counsel," she wrote on Twitter.



Chandy, who represented the Puthuppally constituency in Kerala's Kottayam, served as the MLA for more than half a century, setting the record for the longest tenure.