English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    'I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in jail..': Congress' DK Shivakumar gets emotional after party's victory. Watch

    In less than two hours, the Congress crossed the halfway mark of 113 needed to form the government in the state.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST
    DK Shivakumar

    Congress' DK Shivakumar addresses the press on Saturday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@ANI).

    As the numbers started to trickle in on the number of votes won by the respective parties in the 2023 Karnataka elections, it became evident that the Congress had come out triumphant in the race.

    Congress leader DK Shivakumar addressed the press on Saturday and got emotional while speaking about the party's success in the 2023 Karnataka elections.

    "We are jointly working. I have said in the beginning. The day I took the oath, thinking together is the progress, working together is the success. I assured Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Mr. Mallikaarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka. I can't forget Smt. Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail when all the BJP people put me in jail. I thank all my leaders in the state including Mr. Siddaramaiah, all the MLAs, all the party office bearers and workers who took the responsibility. It is not a one-man effort," Shivakumar said on Saturday.


    "The Congress office is our temple. We will decide our next step at the Congress office," the 61-year-old added.


    In less than two hours, the Congress crossed the halfway mark of 113 needed to form the government in the state.

    Related stories

    Also read: Karnataka election results 2023: As Congress surges ahead, Twitter brims with reactions

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #DK Shivakumar #Karnataka Elections 2023
    first published: May 13, 2023 01:39 pm