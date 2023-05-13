'I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in jail..': Congress' DK Shivakumar gets emotional after party's victory. Watch

Congress' DK Shivakumar addresses the press on Saturday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@ANI).

As the numbers started to trickle in on the number of votes won by the respective parties in the 2023 Karnataka elections, it became evident that the Congress had come out triumphant in the race.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar addressed the press on Saturday and got emotional while speaking about the party's success in the 2023 Karnataka elections.

"We are jointly working. I have said in the beginning. The day I took the oath, thinking together is the progress, working together is the success. I assured Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Mr. Mallikaarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka. I can't forget Smt. Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail when all the BJP people put me in jail. I thank all my leaders in the state including Mr. Siddaramaiah, all the MLAs, all the party office bearers and workers who took the responsibility. It is not a one-man effort," Shivakumar said on Saturday.

"The Congress office is our temple. We will decide our next step at the Congress office," the 61-year-old added.



#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party's comfortable victory in state Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ANaqVMXgFr — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

In less than two hours, the Congress crossed the halfway mark of 113 needed to form the government in the state.

