English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    All about Jo Johnson and Elara Capital, UK firm with Adani ties

    Elara Capital's asset management business is under the spotlight after US short seller Hindenburg Research linked Mauritius-based funds run by the London firm with Gautam Adani’s Adani Group companies.

    February 03, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
    Jo Johnson had joined Elara Capital in June 2022. (Image credit: www.jo-johnson.com)

    Jo Johnson had joined Elara Capital in June 2022. (Image credit: www.jo-johnson.com)

    Jo Johnson, younger brother of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, resigned from his post as a non-executive director of UK company Elara Capital on February 1. The UK-based investment firm has been under scrutiny over its links with the now-withdrawn Adani Enterprises Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).

    He resigned from the company on the same day as the Adani Group announced the withdrawal of the FPO.

    Jo Johnson: former investment banker and journalist

    A member of the Conservative Party, Jo Johnson is a House of Lords peer.