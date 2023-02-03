6 points about Nathan Anderson, Hindenburg Research founder who bet against Gautam Adani

The Adani group lost over $100 billion after an American short seller's investigation.

American short seller Hindenburg Research's damning report about Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has led to a stock rout, erasing over $100 billion from his empire and pushing him down on the global rich list. In its report, Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group conglomerate of being involved in accounting fraud and "brazen stock manipulation". The company has refuted the allegations.

Hindenburg Research says its report on Adani is based on two years of investigation, which included reviewing documents, visiting Adani Group sites globally and conducting interviews with former executives.

The short seller is helmed by Nathan Anderson, who specialises in specialises in forensic financial research. Here are 5 things to know about him:

- Anderson is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and had an unlikely career trajectory. He drove an ambulance in Israel before taking up finance jobs, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Read More

- He went on to realise that his passion was uncovering scams. He describes Harry Markopolos, the account who cautioned the world about Bernard Madoff, as his role model, news agency AFP reported.

- Anderson is a certified Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst and Chartered Financial Analyst.

- He founded Hindenburg Research in 2018 to look at "man-made disasters" -- mismanagement, undisclosed transactions and irregularities in accounting. The firm's name is derived from the German passenger airship Hindenburg that exploded in the US in 1937.

- Since 2017, Anderson's firm, which reportedly has less than 10 employees, has investigated at least 16 companies.

- Their most successful bet was against Tesla, which was accused by them of lying about their technology. Hindenburg's report received widespread media attention and prompted the authorities to investigate Tesla. Ultimately, it agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission $125 million to settle the fraud charges.