World Suicide Prevention Day: A look at global figures

World Suicide Prevention Day is being observed today to encourage efforts to help those in distress and significantly reduce the number of suicides globally.

Amid emphasis on the urgent need to make preventing suicides a public health priority, here is a look at some global facts and figures.

Warning: This article discusses suicidal feelings.

1) Over 7 lakh people a year die by suicide around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. "Millions of people suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours," it adds.

2) In 2019, suicide was the fourth-leading cause of death among people in the 15-29 age group, according to the "Suicide: facts and figures globally" brochure published on the WHO site earlier this week.

3) As much as 77 percent of deaths by suicide took place in low and middle-income countries.

4) Globally, 20 percent suicides are due to pesticide self-poisoning. Most of these deaths take place in rural agricultural areas in low and middle-income countries, according to WHO.

5) In 2019, 58 percent of those who died by suicide were below 50 years of age.

6) The World Health Organisation is seeking to reduce suicide rates by one-third by the year 2030 with its"LIVE LIFE" intervention. "The aim of LIVE LIFE is for all countries to advance political will, national strategic action, and delivery of key effective interventions for preventing suicide," WHO said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to a suicide prevention helpline. You can find some phone numbers and contact information here:

iCall Psychosocial Helpline - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Aasra - 91-9820466726 (24 hour helpline)

Mitram Foundation - +91 80 2572 2573 or +91-90197 08133 from 10 am to 4 pm on all days.

Samaritans Mumbai - +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530 (5 pm to 8 pm, all days)