Why govt recommends increasing interval between the first and second dose of Covishield

Representational image

The Centre, in a written advisory to the chief secretaries of states and administrators of union territories, recommended on March 22 that the interval between two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, be increased.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines for emergency use – Covishield, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The Centre’s advice to increase the gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine from four to six weeks to six to eight weeks, however, pertains only to Covishield and not Covaxin.

Explaining the reason behind the advisory, the central government said that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration have advised increasing the current interval period being followed in India citing scientific evidence.

Evidence has emerged showing enhanced protection if the second dose of Covishield is delayed by six weeks and more, but not exceeding the stipulated period of eight weeks.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Besides, Oxford-led clinical trials have confirmed that the Covishield vaccine has 76 percent efficacy three weeks after the first dose that, which increases up to 82 percent if the inter-dose interval is increased to 12 weeks or more.

The study also stated that the COVID-19 vaccine efficacy dipped to only 54.9 percent, if the two doses are given less than six weeks apart.