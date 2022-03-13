Dining table worth crores? What Ashneer Grover has to say

Reports have emerged of Ashneer Grover telling BharatPe employees about his lavish purchases.

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe’s former managing director, has denied reports of spending lavishly on a dining table for his home and said he would rather invest money in business and creating jobs.



Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a ₹10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them. pic.twitter.com/kdONGiMN0Z

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2022

Bloomberg article earlier this week had reported that Ashneer Grover told several BharatPe employees he spent $130,000 (approximately Rs 99,42,400) on a dining room table and also bought a Porsche. Some reports put the price of the dining table at Rs 10 crore.

Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover, BharatPe’s former head of controls, also reportedly spent heavily on home renovations but was frugal at office, according to the Bloomberg report.

She would reportedly criticise people for how much coffee they had at office, and once, threatened to make a deduction from an employee’s salary for using printers at work.

Amid these developments, Grover asked the media not to fall for the “lies” of undisclosed sources from BharatPe.

“Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a Rs 10 crore dining table,” he said in a tweet. “I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to.”

Grover added that the table was not even worth 0.5 percent of the amount that was being reported.

“I’d rather put Rs 10 crore in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn and put dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board /Investors - 1 : Lavishness - 0.”

Grover exited BharatPe earlier in March after a long public discord with the company’s board over allegations of financial irregularities. His wife was also removed from her post.