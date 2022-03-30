Watch: After Ola, Okinawa, PureEV scooter catches fire in Chennai

A PureEV scooter caught fire in Chennai. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @sumantbanerji)

An electric scooter built by PureEV caught fire in Chennai days after two similar incidents were reported in two-wheelers made by Ola Electric and Okinawa Autotech. The video of a PureEV scooter going up in flames in Chennai was tweeted by Sumant Banerji of The Economic Times. The incident has further raised concerns about the safety of electric vehicles.

The video shows thick plumes of smoke rising up from the red PureEV two-wheeler parked on the side of a busy road as other vehicles pass by. The incident appeared to have caused a traffic block in the area.

Meanwhile, the government has ordered a probe into the two other incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting government sources.

While the Ola electric scooter caught fire in Pune, the Okinawa two-wheeler caught fire in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore.

The experts will travel to Vellore and Pune to probe whether structural or external factors have caused the fire in the Ola electric scooter and the Okinawa electric bike.

Notably, both two-wheelers had been tested and received type approvals before they were launched. The investigators will try to find out if there is a manufacturing defect that affected their operation.

According to a Reuters report, lithium-ion batteries (used in the Ola scooters), whether used in electric vehicles or electronic devices, can catch fire if they have been improperly manufactured or damaged, or if the software that operates the battery is not designed correctly.

Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric said last week that it has also launched an investigation to find out what is causing the electric scooters to catch fire.

Watch: Ola scooter goes up in flames in Pune, worried Twitter users seek answers

Ola launched the probe after a Twitter user from Pune shared a video of his Ola scooter bursting into flames.

Responding to it, the company had said in a statement: “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days.” The customer is absolutely safe, the company added.