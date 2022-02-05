Video: 3% Mumbai divorces due to traffic, says ex-chief minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis said 3 percent divorces in Mumbai happen due to traffic jams. (Photo: Facebook)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta has claimed that 3 percent divorces in Mumbai are happening due to traffic jams, a video shared by news agency ANI shows.

"I'm saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes and traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 percent divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it,” Amruta Fadnavis told reporters.



Mumbai traffic jams can be last hours long and Amruta said that because people are stuck in traffic, they are unable to give time to their families.

Speaking in Marathi, Amruta also added that she was very troubled by potholes and traffic in the financial capital and has to deal with bottlenecks everyday like a regular citizen.

“Forget that I am Devendra Fadnavis’ wife. I am talking as a normal citizen who has been troubled by traffic and potholes,” Amruta said.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi laughed off the claim with a tweet.

“Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake. Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages,” Chaturvedi tweeted.

Amruta hit back at Chaturvedi with a tweet.



"Hey Lady, do not deviate from truth. Report by-Survey Monkey states- Mumbaikar suffers from psychological and physiological illness due to huge traffic jams and delay in movement of traffic. There is also fall in employee productivity and increase in divorce rates. All thanks to you and yours," she tweeted.

Maharashtra is ruled by an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party called the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. Sena was earlier an ally of the BJP in the state.



Twitter too tore into the comment.

Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and singer, has been married to Devendra Fadnavis since 2005.