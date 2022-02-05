MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Video: 3% Mumbai divorces due to traffic, says ex-chief minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis

    Amruta Fadnavis said that she was very troubled by potholes and traffic in the financial capital and has to deal with bottlenecks everyday like a regular citizen.

    Stella Dey
    February 05, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    Amruta Fadnavis said 3 percent divorces in Mumbai happen due to traffic jams. (Photo: Facebook)

    Amruta Fadnavis said 3 percent divorces in Mumbai happen due to traffic jams. (Photo: Facebook)


    Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta has claimed that 3 percent divorces in Mumbai are happening due to traffic jams, a video shared by news agency ANI shows.

    "I'm saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes and traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 percent divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it,” Amruta Fadnavis told reporters.

    Mumbai traffic jams can be last hours long and Amruta said that because people are stuck in traffic, they are unable to give time to their families.

    Speaking in Marathi, Amruta also added that she was very troubled by potholes and traffic in the financial capital and has to deal with bottlenecks everyday like a regular citizen.

    “Forget that I am Devendra Fadnavis’ wife. I am talking as a normal citizen who has been troubled by traffic and potholes,” Amruta said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi laughed off the claim with a tweet.

    “Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake. Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages,” Chaturvedi tweeted.

    Amruta hit back at Chaturvedi with a tweet.

    "Hey Lady, do not deviate from truth. Report by-Survey Monkey states- Mumbaikar suffers from psychological and physiological illness due to huge traffic jams and delay in movement of traffic. There is also fall in employee productivity and increase in divorce rates. All thanks to you and yours," she tweeted.

    Maharashtra is ruled by an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party called the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. Sena was earlier an ally of the BJP in the state.

    Twitter too tore into the comment.

    Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and singer, has been married to Devendra Fadnavis since 2005.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Amruta Fadnavis #Devendra Fadnavis #divorce #Maharashtra #Mumbai divorce rate #Mumbai traffic
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 03:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.