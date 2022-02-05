MARKET NEWS

    Running late, UP sports minister sprints to file election nomination. Watch video

    In a video, UP Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari is seen surrounded by people filming him on their mobile phones as he rushed to file his nomination.

    Stella Dey
    February 05, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST
    Upendra Tiwari was wearing a saffron safa with several marigold garlands around his neck. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

    Upendra Tiwari was wearing a saffron safa with several marigold garlands around his neck. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)


    Running late for filing election nomination papers for the upcoming assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari started to sprint. Wearing a saffron safa with several marigold garlands around his neck, Tiwari walked briskly, breaking into a jog sometimes, at the collectorate office in Ballia. Nominations were scheduled to be filed until 3pm on Friday.

    In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, Tiwari is seen surrounded by people filming him on their mobile phones as he rushed to file his nomination. After a while of brisk walking, Tiwari finally started to run to the office as the deadline closed in.

    Five others, possibly security and aides of the state minister, also ran behind Tiwari. Many people are heard urging Tiwari to go faster as he sprinted to the nomination hall from the main gate.

    Watch the video here:

    The 51-second clip was viewed over 16,000 times on Twitter with a flurry of reactions.


    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Tiwari as its candidate from the Phephna Assembly seat of Ballia. The last date of filing the nomination papers for the Phephna is February 11.

    The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 04:57 pm
