Running late, UP sports minister sprints to file election nomination. Watch video

Upendra Tiwari was wearing a saffron safa with several marigold garlands around his neck. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Running late for filing election nomination papers for the upcoming assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari started to sprint. Wearing a saffron safa with several marigold garlands around his neck, Tiwari walked briskly, breaking into a jog sometimes, at the collectorate office in Ballia. Nominations were scheduled to be filed until 3pm on Friday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, Tiwari is seen surrounded by people filming him on their mobile phones as he rushed to file his nomination. After a while of brisk walking, Tiwari finally started to run to the office as the deadline closed in.

Five others, possibly security and aides of the state minister, also ran behind Tiwari. Many people are heard urging Tiwari to go faster as he sprinted to the nomination hall from the main gate.



#WATCH | UP Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari sprinted to Collectorate Office in Ballia y'day as he was running late to file his nomination. Y'day nominations were scheduled to be filed by 3 pm & the minister was running late, nomination process still ongoing#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/99HSIPHwoA

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022



The 51-second clip was viewed over 16,000 times on Twitter with a flurry of reactions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Tiwari as its candidate from the Phephna Assembly seat of Ballia. The last date of filing the nomination papers for the Phephna is February 11.