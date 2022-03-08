Ukraine girl plays the violin in a bomb shelter. Foreign ministry shares video

Ukraine-Russia war: The video was tweeted by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

In the latest video from war-torn Ukraine, a young girl trapped in a bomb shelter plays a soulful track on the violin. The video was shared by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter on Monday.

The 48-second clip is a symbol of hope amid uncertainty and turmoil in the former Soviet republic that has been withstanding a Russian invasion for 13 days.



In the bomb shelter, a girl plays a Ukrainian song composed by Mykola Lysenko “Nich yaka misiachna / What a moonlit night” pic.twitter.com/mLGTpORtPo

— MFA of Ukraine (@MFA_Ukraine) March 7, 2022

“In the bomb shelter, a girl plays a Ukrainian song composed by Mykola Lysenko “Nich yaka misiachna / What a moonlit night”,” the ministry tweeted along with the video that has over 38,000 views so far.

The clip also shows a few people sitting near the violinist, shooting videos and appreciating the music. The shelter looks shabby and has a few pieces of makeshift furniture adorning the dimly-lit room.

Russia continues to bomb Ukrainian cities forcing people to take refuge in bomb shelters to escape the shelling.

This video comes days after several people were seen playing the piano as Russian troops closed in on their cities.

A short clip of a young boy playing the piano in a hotel lobby in Kharkiv even as Russian troops advanced to the city had also gone viral days ago.

Thousands of defiant Ukrainians have refused to surrender or evacuate and are fighting on the ground fearlessly, facing Russians and attacking them with homemade weapons like Molotov cocktails. 13 soldiers on ‘Snake Island’ refused to surrender and hurled expletives at Russians before getting killed.

Stories of exemplary courage, hope and resistance are being reported from various parts of the country even as the number of people fleeing the violence-hit country topped 1.2 million.