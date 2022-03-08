English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Ukraine girl plays the violin in a bomb shelter. Foreign ministry shares video

    The 48-second clip is a symbol of hope amid uncertainty and turmoil in Ukraine that has been withstanding a Russian invasion for 13 days.

    Stella Dey
    March 08, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST
    Ukraine-Russia war: The video was tweeted by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

    Ukraine-Russia war: The video was tweeted by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.


    In the latest video from war-torn Ukraine, a young girl trapped in a bomb shelter plays a soulful track on the violin. The video was shared by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter on Monday.

    The 48-second clip is a symbol of hope amid uncertainty and turmoil in the former Soviet republic that has been withstanding a Russian invasion for 13 days.

    “In the bomb shelter, a girl plays a Ukrainian song composed by Mykola Lysenko “Nich yaka misiachna / What a moonlit night”,” the ministry tweeted along with the video that has over 38,000 views so far.

    The clip also shows a few people sitting near the violinist, shooting videos and appreciating the music. The shelter looks shabby and has a few pieces of makeshift furniture adorning the dimly-lit room.

    Russia continues to bomb Ukrainian cities forcing people to take refuge in bomb shelters to escape the shelling.

    Close

    Related stories

    This video comes days after several people were seen playing the piano as Russian troops closed in on their cities.

    A short clip of a young boy playing the piano in a hotel lobby in Kharkiv even as Russian troops advanced to the city had also gone viral days ago.

    Thousands of defiant Ukrainians have refused to surrender or evacuate and are fighting on the ground fearlessly, facing Russians and attacking them with homemade weapons like Molotov cocktails. 13 soldiers on ‘Snake Island’ refused to surrender and hurled expletives at Russians before getting killed.

    Stories of exemplary courage, hope and resistance are being reported from various parts of the country even as the number of people fleeing the violence-hit country topped 1.2 million.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Russian invasion #Ukraine #Ukraine bomb shelter #Ukraine civilians #Ukraine foreign ministry #Ukraine girl #Ukraine girl plays violin #Ukraine Russia war #Ukraine stories
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 03:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.