Watch: Boy plays piano in hotel lobby as Russia invades Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine invasion: The 17-second clip shows an unidentified boy playing a pristine white piano. (Whitney Leaming/Twitter)

In a hotel lobby in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, a young boy plays the piano even as Russian troops reportedly advance to the city, a video representing hope in the time of despair shows.



A young boy plays the piano in a Kharkiv hotel lobby as unconfirmed reports come in that Russians troops are advancing on the city. pic.twitter.com/bWFvgM1N7X

— Whitney Leaming (@wleaming) February 24, 2022

The 17-second clip shows an unidentified boy playing a pristine white piano in the rather large hotel lobby in the northeastern city of the war-torn country. The video was shot and shared by Washington Post journalist Whitney Leaming on Twitter on Thursday.

The boy was heard playing a composition by Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan for “Tales from the Loop,” an Amazon original series about people who live above a machine built to unlock the mysteries of the universe, according to the description of the series, The Washington Post said in a Facebook post.

Leaming went on to share another short clip of a musician playing on the same piano in the same hotel even as violence and destruction ravages the country.

“I’m hunker-down with some truly amazing people and some secret musicians. I was listening to some classical music on my phone to decompress, this live concert is much better,” she tweeted.

The videos, a sign of hope in the face of adversities, went viral on social media with thousands praising the spirit of the fighting Ukrainians.

Kharkiv witnessed heavy fighting over the past few days however the city still remains in control of Ukraine, the region governor's said today.

"Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The armed forces, the police, and the defense forces are working, and the city is being completely cleansed of the enemy," Governor Oleh Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine continues to witness heavy firing and destruction as the Russian army invades the former Soviet republic for the fourth day.

Defiant citizens have taken to streets to protect their freedom fighting Russian soldiers with Molotov cocktails and blocking tanks on the roads. The last reported death count from Ukraine was 198.