These 10 states account for nearly 80% of retail investors

More than 70 million investors are now registered with the BSE based on Unique Client Code, as on June 7, 2021, recording a 39 percent increase on a year-on-year basis.

The number of registered investors with the BSE -- Asia's first and the fastest stock exchange in the world with the speed of six microseconds--are almost equal to the population of Thailand or more than that of the United Kingdom or France.

Maharashtra accounts for the most number of investors. More than 15 million or 21 percent of registered investors with the BSE are from the state, followed by Gujarat (8.6 million), Uttar Pradesh (5.3 million), Tamil Nadu (4.3 million) and Karnataka (4.2 million). These five states account for more than half or 53 percent of all the registered investors.

West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh--are among the top 10 states--which constitute 78 percent of all the registered investors with the stock exchange.

In terms of per million population, there are about 51,462 registered investors across the country (based on 2021 population projections) registered with the BSE. Delhi reports the most (182,128) investors per million population, followed by Chandigarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa.

Some states that report higher per capita net state domestic product also top in investors per million population.

Of the 70 million investors, 38 percent fall in the 30-40 age group; 24 percent in 20-30 and 13 percent in the 40-50 age category. The growth has been attributed to young tech-savvy users, with an age profile of 20-40, constituting 8.2 million of the 10 million user additions from 60 million to 70 million.

On May 21, the market-capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms hit the $3 trillion mark, making it the eighth biggest market in the world. In rupee terms, the m-cap of BSE-listed firms is at Rs 223 lakh crore as of May 31.