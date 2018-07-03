Tamil Nadu proposes operating small buses without conductors

Tamil Nadu state transport department is considering running small buses in Chennai without conductors to curb expenses and reduce losses. The department is considering various ticket vending machine models as used in other countries.

As per a report by The Times of India, a senior official from the state transport department said, “As part of ongoing efforts to reduce expenses, we are currently looking at two options. One is to operate buses without conductors along routes in which there are not many stops and the other is to operate small buses without conductors.”

The transport department had launched around 200 small buses in 2013 which could move faster in traffic and enter smaller lanes too. However, they reduced the frequency of these buses along certain routes to reduce operational losses. Even if the buses operate at full capacity, the department is facing a loss of around Rs 10 per km. Further, the government cutting diesel subsidy is adding to the losses.

The transport unions have shown a strong opposition to any such possible decision. They feel that expecting the driver to take up the role of a conductor as well, within city limits, where people keep getting in and out of the bus at every stop, is unfair.

The report also quoted K Arumugam Nainar from Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) — affiliated state transport union — as saying, “The conductors' role doesn't end with issuing tickets. They guide passengers, ensure that no one is travelling on the footboard and assist drivers during long trips.” He also added that as per the Motor Vehicle Act, 1989, passenger vehicles cannot be operated without conductors on board.