    Superhero squirrel, farting zebra: Check finalists of 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

    Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: The best silly and adorable photos of animals.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
    (Image credit: Alex Pansler/Comedywildlifephoto.com)

    (Image credit: Alex Pansler/Comedywildlifephoto.com)

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are back to recognise some of the funniest animal photos this year.

    The contest focuses on the lighter side of wildlife photography while also aiming to play a key role in wildlife conservation.

    Forty finalists for 2022 have been unveiled. Here is a look at some of those images.

    A penguin in a standoff

    A gentoo penguin appeared to be telling another one to "talk to hand" in this photo by Jennifer Hadley. Penguins have featured among the contest's finalists several times.

    Close

    (Image credit: Jennifer Hadley/Comedywildlifephoto.com)

    Superhero squirrel  

    A squirrel jumping from a tree on a rainy day almost looked like a superhero in action. The photo is by Alex Pansler.

    (Image credit: Alex Pansler/Comedywildlifephoto.com)

    Three-headed bear cub? 

    Three bear cubs sitting together gave the impression of a three-headed animal straight out of a fantasy film. The photographer is Paolo Mignosa.

    (Image credit: Paolo Mignosa)

    Farting Zebra

    Free in the wild. A Zebra was photographed with a big cloud behind  by. The picture is by Vince Burton.

    (Image credit: Vince Burton/Comedywildlifephoto.com)

    Horrified monkey

    The animal appeared to express what we all feel in a world turned upside down by a pandemic, war and the climate crisis. Photography by Andy Evans.

    (Image credit: Andy Evans/Comedywildlifephoto.com)

    Here is a link to see all the finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022.

    You can vote for your favourite photo of www.comedywildlifephoto.com till November 27. The competition's winner will be announced on December.

    Entry to the contest is open to both novices and professionals.

     
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:49 am
