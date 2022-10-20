English
    Stock Market Live: Top Stock Picks For Diwali; IndusInd Bank, Havells, BEL In Focus
    Suella Braverman slams ‘tofu-eating wokerati’ before cabinet exit, mocked with memes

    Suella Braverman's comments on woke politics and refugees came back to haunt her after she resigned as the UK home secretary.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
    UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman

    Suella Braverman's exit as Britain's home secretary has sparked a flurry of reactions and memes on social media, many referring to her criticism of "woke" politics and her tough stance on immigration.

    Before her departure, Braverman had slammed the conservative government's critics as "Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati...". Afterwards, her comment came back to bite her.

     

     

    One user suggested giving social media fodder with her "tofu-eating" comments might be her only achievement.

    "When the going gets tofu, the tofu get going," another joked. 

     

     

     

    Others mocked Braverman for saying she wanted to deport refugees to Rwanda.

    "Suella Braverman dreamed so hard about deportations she accidentally manifested her own be careful what you wish for!."

     

     

     

    Braverman's exit has thrown Liz Truss' government further into chaos. After finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, she is the second prominent leader to depart in the last couple of weeks. 

    Braverman said she decided to quit after sending an official file to a colleague from her personal email but also spoke about "serious concerns" that the new government broke the promises it made, news agency AFP reported. 

    The former UK home secretary is favoured among right-leaning colleagues and could mobilise them if Liz Truss were to be ousted. 

    (With inputs from AFP)

     

     

    Tags: #Britain #Liz Truss #Suella Braverman
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:22 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.