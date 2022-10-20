Suella Braverman slams ‘tofu-eating wokerati’ before cabinet exit, mocked with memes

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman's exit as Britain's home secretary has sparked a flurry of reactions and memes on social media, many referring to her criticism of "woke" politics and her tough stance on immigration.

Before her departure, Braverman had slammed the conservative government's critics as "Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati...". Afterwards, her comment came back to bite her.



‼️ BREAKING: original draft of Suella Braverman’s resignation letter. #TofuEatingWokeratipic.twitter.com/ugtYYqVsgt

— Sir Keir Starmer Memes for Factionless Teens (@StarmerMemes) October 19, 2022

One user suggested giving social media fodder with her "tofu-eating" comments might be her only achievement.



Suella Braverman's only achievement in office was creating a meme about eating Tofu #ToriesOutNow#Braverman — Anti Growth Coalition HQ (@antigrowther) October 19, 2022



"When the going gets tofu, the tofu get going," another joked.



Braverman has indeed resigned, @SkyNews reports.

OK, I'll go there: When the going gets tofu, the tofu get going. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 19, 2022





Another win for the pic.twitter.com/s4O3lWV2MS — Isaura Barbé-Brown (@isaura_bb) October 19, 2022



Others mocked Braverman for saying she wanted to deport refugees to Rwanda.

"Suella Braverman dreamed so hard about deportations she accidentally manifested her own be careful what you wish for!."



Suella Braverman dreamed so hard about deportations she accidentally manifested her own be careful what you wish for! — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 19, 2022





Suella Braverman not realising her dreams of deporting refugees to Rwanda pic.twitter.com/h9FFwRhpTy — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) October 19, 2022

Braverman's exit has thrown Liz Truss' government further into chaos. After finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, she is the second prominent leader to depart in the last couple of weeks.

Braverman said she decided to quit after sending an official file to a colleague from her personal email but also spoke about "serious concerns" that the new government broke the promises it made, news agency AFP reported.

The former UK home secretary is favoured among right-leaning colleagues and could mobilise them if Liz Truss were to be ousted.

(With inputs from AFP)