CWC Meeting Underway ; Sonia Gandhi Likely To Remain Congress Interim Chief Until May

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC ) began on January 22 with party chief Sonia Gandhi delivering the opening remarks on farmers’ protest, coronavirus pandemic, upcoming state elections, and party’s internal elections.

The party's top executive body has approved a proposal to hold organisational elections between May 15 and May 30, CNN News 18 quoted sources. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary session will be held on May 29.

Many Congress leaders, sources said, suggested maintaining the status quo on the party's president post considering upcoming assembly elections in many states. This can mean Sonia Gandhi continues to be interim president of the party for the next five months, at least.

The meeting is expected to finalise the schedule for the long-pending election of a new party president. The Congress central election authority has already sent a proposal to the Congress president on the schedule of elections.

Today’s CWC meeting is being held five months after Sonia Gandhi had asked her party to relieve her of the president’s post. She had offered to step down at a CWC meet last August following a letter by 23 senior party leaders demanding an “active, full-time and visible” president.

Sources said former party president Rahul Gandhi was a preferred choice within the party to replace his mother as president amid a chorus of picking up a non-Gandhi family president for many years now. But Rahul has indicated that he would not want to be the president again.

The virtual meeting started with Sonia Gandhi's opening remarks on continued farmers' protest accusing the government of showing insensitivity and arrogance while ‘going through the charade of consultations’.

“It is abundantly clear that the three laws were prepared in haste and Parliament was consciously denied an opportunity for examining in any meaningful details their implications and impacts. Our position has been very clear from the very beginning: we reject them categorically because they will destroy the foundations of food security that are based on the three pillars of MSP, public procurement, and PDS,” Gandhi said, according to a Congress statement.

CWC is likely to ask for a repeal of the laws a day after farmer bodies rejected the government’s proposal to put the laws in abeyance for up to 18 months.

The Congress chief said that she hopes the process of vaccination will continue and be completed to the fullest extent.

“The government has inflicted untold suffering on the people of our country by the manner in which it has managed the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take years for the scars to heal,” she said.