Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl tests positive for COVID-19

Kunal Bahl co-founded Snapdeal along with his school friend Rohit Bansal in February 2010.

Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal CEO, is the latest to test positive for coronavirus. “Tested positive,” he announced on Twitter on Monday night.

A day before he tested positive, founder of the e-commerce company had tweeted on the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus in the third wave of the pandemic.

“The lucky ones may be those who get mild #Omicron,” Kunal Bahl had tweeted on Sunday.

Several India Inc. leaders wished him a speedy recovery.

“Wish you a super speedy recovery... rest up a bit and take care,” NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh tweeted.

“Recover soon champ,” Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said.

Vishal Gondal, CEO of GOQii, tweeted, “Take care bhai.”

India reported 2.38 lakh new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total caseload over 3.76 crore. A total of 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

