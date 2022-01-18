MARKET NEWS

Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19: A day before he tested positive, Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl had tweeted on the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus in the third wave of the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Kunal Bahl co-founded Snapdeal along with his school friend Rohit Bansal in February 2010.


Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal CEO, is the latest to test positive for coronavirus. “Tested positive,” he announced on Twitter on Monday night.

A day before he tested positive, founder of the e-commerce company had tweeted on the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus in the third wave of the pandemic.

“The lucky ones may be those who get mild #Omicron,” Kunal Bahl had tweeted on Sunday.

Several India Inc. leaders wished him a speedy recovery.

“Wish you a super speedy recovery... rest up a bit and take care,” NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh tweeted.

“Recover soon champ,” Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said.

Vishal Gondal, CEO of GOQii, tweeted, “Take care bhai.”

India reported 2.38 lakh new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total caseload over 3.76 crore. A total of 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Bahl, 37, co-founded Snapdeal along with his school friend Rohit Bansal in February 2010.

In December, Moneycontrol.com had reported that as it prepares for its initial public offering (IPO), Softbank-backed Snapdeal is all set to venture into the offline domain with the launch of partner stores across small cities of the country with an aim to attract and cater to ‘Bharat’, catering to small towns. Snapdeal is a distant number three after Amazon and Flipkart, in the highly competitive e-commerce space in India. Bahl, in a LinkedIn note, had said that over 70 per cent of Snapdeal customers are from tier 2 towns, looking to buy affordable products and those looking for “value”.
first published: Jan 18, 2022 11:46 am

