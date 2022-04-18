Ukraine is crowdfunding fighter jets amid war with Russia: 'Help us stop the terror'

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine said hundreds of its combat aircraft had been destroyed during the conflict. (Image credit: Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Buy me a fighter jet)

A Ukrainian website is seeking donations for the purchase of fighter jets amid the country’s war with Russia, which has stretched on for over 50 days. The website is hosting a campaign called “buy me a fighter jet”, which appeals to people to help Ukraine fight Russia.

The website has several images of burning Ukrainian cities and displaced citizens.

“We need your help!” read a message on the website. "We need a fighter jet! Whoever you are -- a businessman, an IT specialist, an actor or a singer, whichever nationality you are or country you live in -- you can help us to stop the terror."

The website added that since the start of the war, Ukraine had been urging NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over it or provide it with fighter jets to counter Russia.

“But the governments of the world are afraid of escalation and the conflict spreading beyond Ukraine,” it said. “We ask you, philanthropist, to use your financial, organizational and political capabilities to buy and hand over a fighter jet to us.”

According to the website, reportedly launched by Ukrainian pilots, one fighter plane costs around $25 million.

The “buy me a jet” website put out an email address for prospective donors to get in touch with them.

They also unveiled a campaign video. It showed a pilot walking among the wreckage of Ukrainian jets. He then faced the camera and said: “Buy me a fighter jet, it will help me protect my sky filled with Russian planes that bomb my land, kill my friends and destroy everything I have ever known.”

The video said that hundreds of Ukrainian combat planes had been destroyed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, thousands of civilians have been killed and cities reduced to rubble. More than 48 lakh people have fled Ukraine so far.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes