Could Putin's rumoured Botox use be impacted by sanctions? Here's how

Rumours of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Botox use had first emerged in 2010.

Rumours have circulated for long that Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, uses the age-defying Botox. With medical companies phasing out operations in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, Putin may have trouble accessing the treatment.

American biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, that owns the Botox treatment, has temporarily suspended operations of all its aesthetics products in Russia. The company said in a statement the supply of essential and life-saving medicines will not be affected.

Talks of Vladimir Putin using Botox had emerged in 2010, when he attended a meeting in Ukrainian capital Kyiv with a huge bruise around his eye, according to a report published by The Guardian in 2011.

As the rumours intensified, Putin’s spokesperson was compelled to address them. He said that what seemed like a bruise was the “just how the light fell” on Putin’s face, adding that the Russian leader was tired.

Some wondered if Putin had undergone plastic surgery. The Guardian cited a report from Russian newspaper New Times, which had interviewed four plastic surgeons.

The New Times report said that Putin probably received Botox injections in his forehead, a filler for his cheek bones and an eye lift.

The Russian leader is back in focus, this time, as an autocrat unleashing the horrors of war on Ukraine.

Thousands of civilians have reportedly been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Protests against Russia have erupted across the world. Many countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia. Some big businesses, including McDonald’s have exited the country. Others are scaling back.

American drug firm Eli Lilly has announced that it will stop shipping non-essential medicines to Russia. Swiss company Novartis said it will suspend investments in Russia and cease all commercial marketing activities.