    Video: The moment the Queen’s death was announced by BBC

    The world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
    Queen Elizabeth II died at her her Scottish estate of Balmoral on September 8, 2022. She was 96. (Image: Twitter/Royal Family)

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in the country's history, died aged 96 on September 8. She was under medical supervision at her Scottish estate of Balmoral after her doctors expressed concern about her death.

    Before the Buckingham Palace announced her death, reports emerged of senior royal family members rushing to her side at Balmoral, leading to concern around the world.

    The palace confirmed her demise at 6:30 pm UK time. The BBC halted its regular news coverage to bring the news of the Queen's death to its viewers.

    Below a video of the moment: 

     

    Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended the throne at 25 after the death of her father , King George VI, had a reign lasting 70 years.  As part of her royal duties, she travelled to over 100 countries.

    At the time of death, she was head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries or realms, from Canada Australia and New Zealand.

    After the Queen's passing, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will become king. She has three other children -- Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

    Her death triggered a outpouring of grief across the world, with political leaders and celebrities coming together to remember her enduring presence in constantly changing world.

    British newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss said the Queen was the rock on which modern Britain was built.

    "In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime and service," Truss added.

    United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden reflected on how people around the world felt a personal connection with the Queen.

    "Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock of alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States," they added. "She defined an era."

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the Queen as a "stalwart of our times".
