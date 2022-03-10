English
    Punjab Election Results 2022 | Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh loses from Patiala as AAP wave sweeps state

    Punjab Election Results 2022: Singh, who has quit Congress and floated his Punjab Lok Congress, lost to Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli by 13,783

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    Former chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Former chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh (Illustration: Moneycontrol)


    Former two-time chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh has lost from the Patiala seat in Punjab to Aam Aadmi Party's  Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, with AAP was on track to win big in the border state as counting of vote continued on March 10.

    Singh, who quit the Congress and floated his Punjab Lok Congress, got 22,862 votes, while Kohli had polled 36, 645 votes, Election Commission of India numbers showed. Akali leader Harpal Juneja finished third with 9,657 votes, the poll panel said.

    Catch all live updates on Punjab Election Results on our Live Blog Here 

    Patiala was a battle of prestige for the 79-year old leader, a four-time MLA. Singh’s party had contested the election in alliance with the BJP. Singh had won from Patiala seat in 2017 by over 52,000 votes.

    The Arvind-Kejriwal-led AAP is all set to win Punjab, leading in 90 seats in a 117-member house, while the ruling Congress was ahead in 17 seats, the latest result trends show. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP alliance was ahead in six seats.

    Punjab assembly elections were held in a single phase on February 20.  

    In 2017, AAP had finished second with 20 seats ahead SAD's 15 seats.
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Amarinder Singh Punjab #Assembly Election Results 2022 #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Punjab elections 2022
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 12:51 pm
