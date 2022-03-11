Prince William schooled by Twitter for 'war is very alien in Europe' comment on Ukraine

Prince William and wife Kate visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London. (File photo)

War is ‘very alien’ in Europe, Prince William said on the Russia-Ukraine war triggering immense backlash on social media prompting users to call him out and give him a lesson on European wars. The Duke of Cambridge was slammed for what social media called ‘racist and tone deaf comments’ after reports claimed that William allegedly said it was rather normal to witness conflict in Asia and Africa.

The journalist, who had filed the original story, later apologized and said that William’s comments about Asia and Africa were misheard and misreported.

“The Duke of Cambridge on war in Europe. He doesn’t appear to have compared it to conflicts in Africa and Asia. In the chaos, a remark he made was misheard, starting a social media storm. Apologies for reporting that online,” Richard Palmer, the journalist who reported the story, clarified.



Watch the video here:

William’s ‘alien’ comments came while visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre to extend support to the country as the Russian invasion continues for over two weeks. He was visiting with his wife Kate when he made the comments “It’s very alien to see this in Europe” prompting social media users to point out the inaccuracies in his claim.



The IRA set off bombs in London during Prince William's lifetime.

“The IRA set off bombs in London during Prince William's lifetime. The Good Friday Agreement happened when William was 17. The British military had troops deployed in Northern Ireland when William started his military career at Sandhurst!” a user tweeted.

One user pointed out that Meghan Markle, William’s sister in law’s claim about racism in the royal family is finding substance.

“You know what that Oprah interview w/ Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is only more illuminating now. Prince William is letting his racism speak loudly and proudly,” a user tweeted.

At the time, William had said they are “very much not a racist family” after Markle’s stunning revelations with Prince Harry in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

One user pointed out how William’s own mother Diana had visited war-torn Bosnia in 1997.



"It's very alien to see this in Europe”

“Prince William’s own mother visited Bosnia in 1997, shortly before her death. Are you telling me he wasn’t aware of the war and genocide that was raging on at that time?” the tweet read.

William and Kate, 40, wore Ukrainian flag colours - yellow and blue solidarity badges - and handed out chocolate brownies and granola bars to the volunteers working at the Ukrainian centre in nearby Holland Park.



In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had also extended their support to Ukraine with a tweet.