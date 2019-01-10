App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi-led selection panel sacks Alok Verma as CBI chief

The Supreme Court had on January 8 overturned the Centre's decision to divest Verma of his duties

A high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed Alok Verma as the chief of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A report by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had accused Verma of corruption.

The other members of the committee were Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice A K Sikri, who was nominated by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to represent him.

Verma was ousted by a 2:1 majority. PM Modi voted against Verma, while Kharge wanted the ousted CBI boss to continue. Having the deciding vote, Justice Sikri found the CBI chief's continuance "detrimental to institutional integrity".

Verma has now been appointed as the Director General of Fire Services.

Nageshwar Rao has been appointed as the interim director of CBI till the appointment of a new director or until further orders.

Reacting to the development,  senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily called the decision "revengeful".

Verma was reinstated as the CBI boss after a Supreme Court order on January 8. The SC had overturned the Centre's decision to divest Verma of his duties.

The order was delivered by a bench comprising the Chief Justice and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph.

The CBI chief and his deputy Special Director, Rakesh Asthana, were sent on forced leave over two months ago to stop the "kilkenny cat fight" between them. They had accused each other of corruption.

Verma, who resumed office on January 9, had revoked most of the transfers done by M Nageshwar Rao, appointed as the interim CBI chief in his absence.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 07:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

