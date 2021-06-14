Petrol, diesel prices today on June 14: Petrol retails at 102.58 in Mumbai, Rs 96.41 in Delhi, check rates in your city

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative image)

After a day of pause, petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 29 to 31 paise on June 14, taking fuel prices across the country to a historic high.

Petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 102.58 a litre in Mumbai, with an increase of 28 paise from the previous day price. The city, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Diesel also increased by 31 paise to retail at Rs 94.70 in the financial capital.

In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel increased by 29 paise and 30 paise respectively. The price hike led to a litre of petrol retailing at 96.41 and diesel at Rs 87.28 in the national capital.

The fuel prices revised to Rs 97.69 per litre for petrol and Rs 91.92 per litre for diesel in Chennai.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jun 12, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jun 12, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹102 102 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jun 12, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 96.34 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.12 per litre following the price rise on the day.

The increase on the day was the 24th rise in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in some states.

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in seven states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.