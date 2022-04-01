English
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 - PM Modi to students on exam stress: 'Do you read online or just watch reels?'

    "Pariksha Pe Charcha", where Prime Minster Narendra Modi talks to students on handling exams, is being organised for the last four years by the Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

    Exams are a stepping stone in our life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha” interaction with school students on dealing with examinations.

    “There is no one sitting here who will appear for exams for the first time. We have become exam proof by repeatedly sitting for exams after equal intervals of time. Exams are a stepping stone in our life," PM Modi said.

    On how students are dealing with online classses in the last two years and dealing with exam stress, he said, "Students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media."

    The event was held at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium where the Prime Minister took questions from the students who attended the event at the venue as well as recorded questions from students from other parts of the country.

    In a message to parents and teachers, PM Narendra Modi said, "Parents sometimes fail to closely observe the strength and interests of their children. We should understand that every child is blessed with something extraordinary that parents and teachers fail to discover a lot of times."

    "Pariksha Pe Charcha" is being organised for the last four years by the Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy. The first three editions were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 11:58 am
