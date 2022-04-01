Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 - PM Modi to students on exam stress: 'Do you read online or just watch reels?'

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

Exams are a stepping stone in our life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha” interaction with school students on dealing with examinations.

“There is no one sitting here who will appear for exams for the first time. We have become exam proof by repeatedly sitting for exams after equal intervals of time. Exams are a stepping stone in our life," PM Modi said.

On how students are dealing with online classses in the last two years and dealing with exam stress, he said, "Students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media."

The event was held at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium where the Prime Minister took questions from the students who attended the event at the venue as well as recorded questions from students from other parts of the country.

In a message to parents and teachers, PM Narendra Modi said, "Parents sometimes fail to closely observe the strength and interests of their children. We should understand that every child is blessed with something extraordinary that parents and teachers fail to discover a lot of times."