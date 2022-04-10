English
    Pakistan politics, Imran Khan's midnight ouster take over Twitter: ‘Should be on Netflix’

    Imran Khan had in a surprise move called for snap elections and dissolved the Parliament – in his last ditch efforts to stay in power – but they were all overruled by the Supreme Court.

    Stella Dey
    April 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
    Imran Khan lost the no-confidence vote in Pakistan Parliament in a midnight vote.

    Imran Khan lost the no-confidence vote in Pakistan Parliament in a midnight vote.


    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan became the first premier of the neighbouring country to be ousted from power in a midnight no-confidence vote drama that unfolded after days of political turmoil in the nation.

    Khan, 69, was not present during the no-trust vote and had lost his majority in the 342-member Assembly last month with several of his own party members crossing over to the other side.

    The politician had in a surprise move called for snap elections and dissolved the Parliament earlier this week – in his last ditch efforts to stay in power – but they were all overruled by the Supreme Court that deemed his actions illegal.

    Twitter had a field day Imran Khan lost his top post with many pointing out that the nail-biting drama unfolding in the country deserves its own Netflix series. Several Opposition party leaders rejoiced Khan’s ouster on Twitter saying that the old Pakistan is back.

    “PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tweeted: "The nightmare for my beloved Pakistan is over. Time to heal and repair."

    Khan loyalists also tweeted in favour of him.

    “Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation. Feeling proud to be a Pakistani and blessed to have a leader like him. Pakistan Khan - Imran Khan,” Pak Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted.

    And the memes, of course, made their way to Twitter.




    Since 1947, no Pakistan Prime Minister has completed a full term but Imran Khan is the only one to lose office through a no-trust vote. Khan had cried foul and alleged foreign interference behind his ouster.

    Also read: As Imran Khan faces no-trust vote, Pakistan's political turmoil explained in 10 points

    On Friday, Khan night asked the citizens of Pakistan to hit the streets on Sunday and peacefully protest against an "imported government". “Step out, protest, save your azaadi. You must protest this drama. We did not make sacrifices that people can put in place an imported government here,” he said in an address to the country.

    Imran Khan, a star cricketer-turned-politician came to power in 2018 and promised sweeping away decades of corruption and cronyism but failed as the country’s massive debt crippled the economy amid soaring inflation.



    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Imran Khan #Netflix #Pakistan
    first published: Apr 10, 2022 09:46 am
