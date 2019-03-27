App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 07:38 PM IST

Odisha's Kalia scheme stalled due to Model Code of Conduct, BJD alleges bias

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, who will face assembly and general elections together, raised the issue at a rally, saying "No one can stop Kalia"

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News 

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on March 26 alleged bias on part of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) after the implementation of its Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) scheme was stopped, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report states that the BJD has alleged that while Kalia, the state government's direct transfer benefit scheme for agricultural sector, was not allowed to be implemented due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), implementation of Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme was allowed.

The party has said it would raise the matter with the Election Commission.

Calling the stopping of the scheme "unacceptable", BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said in a statement that the "financial and administrative" approvals for the scheme were identified before the MCC came into place.

"But the CEO now taking the plea of Model Code of Conduct and stopping Kalia Yojana funds is unacceptable," Patra said.

"If on one hand, the BJP's PM Kisan Yojana, which is a similar process and came much after the Kalia Yojana, is being allowed, then why are Kalia funds stopped?" Patra asked.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who will face the assembly and general elections together, also raised the issue at a rally in Nayagarh. "No one can stop Kalia. I am monitoring to ensure not a single eligible farmer is left out," Patnaik said.

While Odisha CEO Surendra Kumar was unavailable for comment, BJP leader Pratap Sarangi told the newspaper that BJD is attacking Odisha CEO out of desperation. However, another BJD leader said BJP in fact is "alarmed" since the Kalia scheme, he claimed, transfers Rs 5,000 in first phase as against the PM Kisan scheme, which transfers Rs 2,000.

BJD leaders, according to the report, have urged the state government to go ahead with the implementation of the scheme despite the CEO's diktat.

"Farmers of Odisha should teach BJP a lesson with the might of their precious vote. BJD will leave no stone unturned to ensure that these farmers get their Kalia dues as scheduled — ECI or no ECI diktat," BJD leader Amar Patnaik tweeted.

The Election Commission had reportedly approved the Centre's request to release the second installment of PM Kisan scheme from April 1. However, permission has been limited to beneficiaries identified before the MCC kicked in.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Poliics

