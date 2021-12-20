Monkeys ‘revenge’ kill 250 dogs in 3 months after infant monkey’s death in Maharashtra

Monkeys have been throwing puppies off heights in retaliation after an infant monkey was mauled by stray dogs. (Image credit: Twitter)

Doge is back in news again, but this time, Elon Musk has nothing to do with it. Monkeys in Maharashtra's Beed district have been attacking dogs, throwing them off tall buildings after stray dogs mauled an infant monkey a few months ago.

According to local authorities, the monkeys have killed around 250 dogs, including 80 puppies, over the past three months. Villagers' attempts to save the puppies failed as the monkeys attacked them in retaliation.

#MonkeyVsDoge

While the Forest Department is looking into the matter, the incident has fueled imagination of meme makers with people taking sides, local reports claim.



Although officials from the Forest Department has managed to capture most monkeys terrorising the village, villagers are still concerned as the monkeys have now started targeting school-going kids, fueling panic among villagers. Some monkeys have even attacked people without any provocation, say villagers.

While this resulted in MonkeyvsDoge trending on Twitter, many found the meme war bizarre in the face of such a brutal conflict between the animals.

Actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "This #MonkeyVsDoge story is very disturbing, I have to say." Twitter user JeeAar posted, "Honestly, I'm not able to get what everyone is finding so amusing in this horrific story. Innocent puppies are being killed, I know there isn't much anyone can do but at least don't mock and rejoice."