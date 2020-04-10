Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 10

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.
Quick workout to start the day
- Flutter kicks: 3*15 sec
- Reverse crunch: 3*15 sec
- Ankle taps: 3*15 sec
- Planks: 1*30 sec
- Crunches: 3*15 sec
- Leg raises: 3*15 secs
“I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” -- Jimmy Dean Show off on your WhatsApp group
- Throw them some challenges.
- Tell them what’s trending in the age of the virus.
- Also, WTF happened in the US.
- Lastly, this fun, learning game for kids.Let's get you in the work mood
Can’t go wrong with this song. Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: The complete guide to remote working.
- Be creative: Make your own logo.
- Be up-to-date: Find out how much India has stopped moving since the virus outbreak.Cook up a storm
Tips from an NYT columnist and the author of Dining In.Time to wind down
Listen: To a chapter a day of The Hound of The Baskervilles.
Watch: Jiro Dreams of Sushi.
Read: The LIFE magazine archive in Google Books.
Reflect: On what you did today before you hit the bed.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!