App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 10

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Close
Work your abs today, guys:
Flutter kicks: 3*15 sec
- Reverse crunch: 3*15 sec
- Ankle taps: 3*15 sec
- Planks: 1*30 sec
- Crunches: 3*15 sec

- Leg raises: 3*15 secs

related news

 Get motivated with this quote:

“I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” -- Jimmy Dean

 Show off on your WhatsApp group
- Throw them some challenges.
- Tell them what’s trending in the age of the virus.
- Also, WTF happened in the US.

- Lastly, this fun, learning game for kids.

 Let's get you in the work mood

Can’t go wrong with this song.

 Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: The complete guide to remote working.
- Be creative: Make your own logo.

- Be up-to-date: Find out how much India has stopped moving since the virus outbreak.

 Cook up a storm

Tips from an NYT columnist and the author of Dining In.

Time to wind down
Listen: To a chapter a day of The Hound of The Baskervilles.
Watch: Jiro Dreams of Sushi.
Read: The LIFE magazine archive in Google Books.

Reflect: On what you did today before you hit the bed.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 06:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.