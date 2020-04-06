App
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Charts I How much has India stopped moving after coronavirus outbreak?

Google mobility data suggest that post-lockdown, India saw a 77 percent fall in public mobility to places like retail restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theatres as compared to the corresponding five-week period from January 3 to February 6

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala

Google used anonymous location data it collects from Android phones across the world to build global indices of how much people have stopped moving around. Here what it found out about India.

Google mobility data suggest that post-lockdown, India saw a 77 percent fall in public mobility to places like retail restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theatres as compared to the corresponding five-week period from January 3 to February 6.

retail

Close

Even transportation mobility trends seems to stand still, down over 70 percent from the corresponding period. It includes places like public transport hubs such as subway, bus and train stations.

related news

transit-stations

It seems that daily consumption grocery stores and pharmacy footfalls fell drastically. Chart below shows mobility trends for places like grocery markets, food warehouses, farmers markets, specialty food shops, drug stores, and pharmacies.

grocery

Mobility trends for places like national parks, public beaches, marinas, dog parks, plazas and public gardens too witness a fall.

parks

Due to the lockdown, majority of the staff were working from home to ensure social distancing.

workplace

Not surprisingly, during the lockdown places of residence witnessed a surge in public availability by 22 percent in the period under review.

residential

 

The report includes categories that are useful to social distancing efforts as well as access to essential services.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India

