Maratha Kranti Morcha: All you need to know about the protests in Maharashtra

The Maratha community’s agitation for reservation in the state in government jobs and educational institutions, got violent on July 24, as protesters torched police vehicles and ambulances in Aurangabad. Two members of the Maratha community even attempted suicide in the city.

The Maratha Kranti Samaj, one of the outfits leading the agitation, has called for a Mumbai bandh, on July 25.

Here’s all you need to know about the agitation:

The protest first started in 2016, after a teenager from the community was allegedly raped and killed by men from the Dalit community.

As a result, Marathas started a "silent protest march" demanding reservation as well as amendments to the Prevention of Atrocities on Dalits Act, which they alleged was "misused".

Over the past two years, Maratha outfits have held "silent" protests across the state with lakhs coming in support of the community. In August 2017, a silent rally in Mumbai, reportedly the 58th such rally, was attended by lakhs of people from across the state and brought the city to a standstill.

Marathas constitute nearly 30-40 percent of the state's population.

Who led the agitation?

Several Maratha outfits, such as the Maratha Kranti Morcha, Maratha Kranti Samaj and Sakal Maratha Samaj are leading the agitation. Smaller Maratha groups have joined these larger groups, turning them into umbrella bodies.

Why did the issue crop up again?

According to reports, the agitation started after Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cancelled his visit to a temple in Pandharpur — an annual ritual for the CM — after Maratha outfits threatened to disrupt his visit. The visit was scheduled for July 23.

How did the agitation turn violent?

The agitation intensified after a 27-year-old protester reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the Godavari river in Aurangabad district on July 23.

The deceased was identified as Kakasaheb Shinde.

Following the incident, Maratha outfits reportedly attacked police vehicles and ambulances in Aurangabad, forcing authorities to suspend internet services.

According to ANI, a police head constable died due to a heart attack in Gangapur, after protesters threw stones at the police.

What are the precautions being taken?

Besides local police, seven battalions of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed in sensitive areas in Mumbai.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Bipin Bihari said that around 70 percent of forces from all units have been mobilised in Aurangabad.

Mumbai bandh

Meanwhile, the Maratha Kranti Samaj, one of outfits leading the agitation, has called for a "peaceful" shutdown in Raigad, Thane and Navi Mumbai on July 25.

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that law and order conditions will be assessed by local police authorities to decide whether schools and colleges should be kept open.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj told ANI that all necessary deployments have been made, keeping in view tomorrow's shutdown.

Mumbai's disaster management authorities have stated that they have not received any notification regarding the shutdown, and no special measures have been taken as of yet.