App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man arrested in Gurugram for offering lifts and robbing people later

The accused confessed that he was involved in a robbery of a Rajasthan native on June 6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Gurugram police have arrested a member of a robber’s gang that robs people on the pretext of offering lifts.

Crime has been on a steady rise in Gurugram, and the arrest of Sunil, who's the part of the gang comes has come as a relief to locals. The accused was arrested from Shiv Vihar Chowk Mata Road near Sector 12 in Gurugram.

On further interrogation by investigating officer sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, the accused confessed that he was involved in a robbery of a Rajasthan native on June 6. The accused was accompanied by three more men as they robbed the victim after offering him a lift from IFFCO Chowk.

related news

Sub-inspector Kumar said in a report by Hindustan Times, "The complainant, Arvind Kumar, had stated that four people in a white car offered him a lift around 10 pm on June 6 when he was waiting for a cab to go to Delhi."

Further investigation revealed that after offering him a lift, they snatched all his belongings including his two ATM cards, his bag, a wallet containing Rs 4,000 in cash and both his mobile phones. Kumar also said that the four robbers forced the victim to tell his ATM PIN which they used multiple times to withdraw around Rs 12,000. After this, the victim was dropped somewhere on New Railway Road, near Sector 14 at 1 am.

The accused was booked under sections 379-A (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 17/18 police station. Police said that the investigations are still in process and the other accomplices of the accused will be arrested soon.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 01:54 pm

tags #Gurugram #India #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.