you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra extends lockdown, here's what will continue to remain prohibited

The state government, however, has said easing of restrictions and opening up for these activities will be done in phased manner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra on May 31 extended lockdown in the state till June 30 and released revised guidelines on phase-wise opening up of activities in the state.

The state government has called the gradual opening of activities in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, 'Mission Begin Again'.

While a number of activities will be permitted to open up in non-containment zones, there are some activities which will remain restricted. These include:

i. Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

ii. International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

iii. Metro Rail.

iv. Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

v. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

vi. Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations.

vii. Religious places/ places of worship for public

viii. Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours.

ix. Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.

The state government, however, has said the easing of restrictions and opening up for these activities will be done in a phased manner along with Standard Operating Procedures/Guidelines.

In the state government's May 19 guidelines, it had declared that the lockdown will continue till May 31. The state was then divided into red and non-red zones and within the red Zones, containment zones had been demarcated.

Under those guidelines, taxis, rickshaws were not allowed, while four-wheelers and two-wheelers were allowed only for essential travel. Inter-state and intra-state movement of vehicles was allowed for medical workers, goods and cargo only.

In non-red zones, intra-district bus service was allowed with minimum 50 per cent capacity and markets were allowed to be open.

First Published on May 31, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

