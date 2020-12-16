Mackenzie Scott says she has donated nearly $4.2 billion to 384 charities in last four months

She also wrote that she is far from "far from completing" her pledge and encouraged others to also donate a gift to one of the several organizations that are currently operating across the country. (Representative Image)

Mackenzie Scott, a venture philanthropist and the ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc's billionaire boss Jeff Bezos, has said she has donated nearly $4.2 billion to 384 charities over the last four months.

In a blog on Medium, Scott explained that after her last post in July, she had been working with a team of non-profit advisors with diverse backgrounds to help her find and assess organizations which have a major impact on a variety of causes.

The experts utilised a data-driven approach to identify organizations with strong leadership teams and results, paying special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital, Scott said.

She also wrote that she is "far from completing" her pledge and encouraged others to also donate a gift to one of the several organisations that are currently operating across the country.

"If you’re craving a way to use your time, voice, or money to help others at the end of this difficult year, I highly recommend a gift to one of the thousands of organizations doing remarkable work all across the country," she wrote in her blog post.

Scott has reportedly donated over $1.7 billion of her wealth in the past year. At the time of her divorce from Bezos, her stake was worth about $36 billion.