LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, to cost Rs 769 in Delhi from February 15 midnight

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly referred to as cooking gas, has been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, news agency ANI reported on February 14.

The new rates would come into effect from the midnight of February 15.

As per the revised rate, a cooking gas cylinder of 14.2 kg would cost Rs 769 in Delhi.

The price of LPG, similar to other gas and petroleum products, is determined by the state-run oil companies. The factors that impact the pricing are international fuel rates and value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

The rates of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are usually reviewed on a monthly basis, and the changes are brought into effect from the first day of each month.

The cost of cooking gas cylinders vary from state to state, due to the respective taxes levied by the local governments.

The subsidy amount, for listed beneficiaries, is transferred directly into their bank accounts by the central government.

The LPG price hike comes amidst the constant upward revision in petrol and diesel rates, since January. The per litre cost of petrol has climbed to Rs 95.21 in Mumbai and Rs 88.73 in Delhi, whereas, diesel has surged to Rs 86.04 and Rs 79.06 in the two cities, respectively.