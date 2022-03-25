English
    Koo founder invites Elon Musk to join Twitter rival after free speech poll

    Koo founder Aprameya Radhakrishna also retweeted Elon Musk’s tweet and called it “interesting”.

    Stella Dey
    March 25, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
    Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna urged Elon Musk to join his microblogging site.

    SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk today asked on Twitter if people believe that the microblogging site “rigorously adheres” to the principle of free speech. The billionaire put out a Twitter poll and asked everyone to “vote carefully” adding that consequences of this exercise will be important.

    A flurry of reactions and votes came in with one from Twitter rival Koo’s founder Aprameya Radhakrishna who urged Musk to join the Indian social media and microblogging site.

    “Hey Elon! Try us out @kooindia. We're a decentralised approach to microblogging where we are giving a voice to the larger non English audience of the world and allow for the nuances of every country's laws,” the CEO and co-founder of Koo tweeted.

    Later, Radhakrishna also retweeted Musk’s tweet and called it “interesting”.

    Koo's interface is similar to that of its rival Twitter, allowing users to categorize their posts with hashtags and tag other users in mentions or replies. Koo uses a yellow and white interface and its logo is a yellow bird. Twitter also has a similar bird for its logo, in blue.

    Musk’s tweet comes less than 24 hours after he put out another poll, seeking responses on whether Twitter’s algorithm should be an open source.

    To this, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who quit as the CEO of the company last November, responded, saying “the choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone”.

    Elon Musk has recently put out a few Twitter polls, most notable of which is when he asked Twitterati if he should sell his Tesla stock. More than half of the people voted in favour of him selling his stock.
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Koo #Koo founder #Twitter
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 09:06 pm
