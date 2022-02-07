MARKET NEWS

    Kerala Lottery Result: Winwin W-654 lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

    Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of 'Winwin W-654' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
    Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

    Kerala had set up India's first lottery department in 1967.

    Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the 'Winwin W-654' lottery on February 7 at 3 pm. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

    The first prize winner will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh.

    The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

    The third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh

    The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

    Steps to check the 'Winwin W-654' result on February 7'

    > Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

    > Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 7.2.2022 Winwin W-654' lottery and click on it

    > A new page will display 'Winwin W-654' lottery results

    Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

    The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

    More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district -- as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

