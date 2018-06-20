Karnataka man celebrates marriage by taking his bride for a ride on a JCB!

Celebrating his wedding with his love for the backhoe loader, a JCB operator from Puttur, South Kanara, took his wife for a ride in his JCB machine. He certainly made it a memorable wedding procession for him, his wife and the residents of the Puttur.

Chethan of Kallakatta near Santyar village tied the knot with Mamata at Parpunja in Puttur, Karnataka.

As per a report by The Times of India, Chethan wanted to show his gratefulness towards his job by giving his vehicle some credit.

The couple tied the knot at a marriage hall at Parpunja and then rode the JCB. This unique wedding procession attracted a lot of people who also showered their wishes on the newlyweds.

Chethan was thrilled and said that he wanted his wedding to be memorable and special. He got an earthmover stationed at his marriage ceremony, well-decorated.

After the wedding ceremony was over, he and his wife drove it to Santyar. Once they reached their village, he got into the backhoe shovel with his newly-wed wife and his friend drove them home.

Once home, as per customs, the bride and groom were given some household chores to complete by their friends and relatives. Chethan was asked to grate a coconut and Mamata was given the task of cleaning fish. Later, she was also asked to prepare tea for all the guests.

While Mamata was a little embarrassed for some time, she definitely will remember this day with a smile when she gets older.