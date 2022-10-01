English
    Kanpur: 22 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond

    The incident occurred in the evening near Bhadeuna village located within the Saar police station limits.

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 10:40 PM IST
    At least 22 people were killed and several critically injured when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, a senior official said.

    The tractor-trolley, carrying about 50 people, was on its way to Ghatampur after the passengers attended a "mundan" ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur, the official said. He added that more than a dozen people were killed on the spot.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have expressed grief over the incident. "Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," Modi said in a tweet.

    Adityanath has sent senior ministers Rakesh Sachan and Ajit Pal to the accident site to oversee the relief-and-rescue measures. The injured were rushed to a community health centre (CHC) in Bheetergaon in ambulances arranged by police, the official said, adding that more than a dozen people were declared dead at the facility.

    PTI
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 10:40 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.