English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    International Labour Day 2022: Why we observe the day

    International Labour Day 2022: Also known as May Day, the occasion is now a public holiday in several countries and is celebrated by organising marches.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
    International Labour Day celebrates the working classes.

    International Labour Day celebrates the working classes.

    Countries around the world are celebrating International Day of Workers or Labour Day today. The day to celebrate members of the working classes was chosen in 1889 by the Marxist International Socialist Congress.

    The date May 1 was significant in that it commemorated the Haymarket riot -- the aftermath of bombing at a labour strike in Chicago in 1886.

    In that year, a general strike began on May 1 for eight-hour workdays. Four days into the protest, an unidentified person threw a bomb. The police responded by firing on protestors, killing at least four.

    In 1889, the Second International, a body of socialist and labour parties, held a meeting in Paris, after French trade unionist Raymond Lavigne put forth a proposal calling for worldwide protests on the 1890 anniversary of the Chicago demonstrations.

    In 1890, May Day protests took place in the US and Europe. May Day was accorded the stature of a formal annual event at another meeting of the Second International in 1891.

    Close

    Related stories

    May Day is now a public holiday in several countries and is celebrated by organising marches. Some refer to it as International Workers’ Day, others call it Labour Day.

    In India, Labour Day is known by several different names -- Kamgar Divas in Marathi, Shromik Dibosh in Bengali, Uzhaipalar Dhinam in Tamil, Kamgar Din in Hindi, Karmikara Dinacharane in Kannada, Thozhilaali Dinam in Malayalam and Karmika Dinotsavam in Telugu.

    The first Labour Day in India was celebrated in 1923 by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan in Madras (now Chennai).



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #International Labour Day #Labour Day #workers
    first published: May 1, 2022 08:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.