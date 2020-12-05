PlusFinancial Times
India To Skip Canada-Led COVID-19 Meet As Trudeau Continues To Back Farmers’ Protest

India's decision to skip the meeting organised by Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne to formulate strategies on COVID-19 comes amid a spar between the two countries over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks supporting the farmers' protest.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 07:21 PM IST
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will not be attending the Canada-led coronavirus strategy meet that is scheduled to be held on December 7, News18 reported.

The EAM’s decision to skip the meeting organised by Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne to formulate strategies on COVID-19 comes amid a spar between Canada and India over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks supporting the farmers' protest. However, as per some media reports, Jaishankar will not be attending the COVID-19 meet due to “scheduling issues”.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates

The Canadian PM had said earlier that he supports the ongoing farmers’ protest, following which India had issued a demarche asking him not to interfere in the country’s “internal matter”. The Ministry of External Affairs had said Canada’s comments on “issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs”.

Despite the warning, Trudeau reiterated once again that Canada will stand up for peaceful protests and human rights. He also welcomed talks and efforts at de-escalation. He said: “Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protest anywhere around the world. We are pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue.”

One must note here, Canada has a sizeable Sikh population who wield considerable influence in the country. Over the past years, India has raised concerns that some Sikh leaders there may have ties to separatist groups such as the Khalistanis.
