In Charts | How restrictions amidst rising COVID-19 cases impacts India's mobility

India's wealthiest state Maharashtra, which has been the main driver of the infection spike, last week imposed a weekend lockdown and night curfew. But Maharashtra has warned that a complete lockdown -- a drastic measure that national and state governments have tried to avoid to protect the already devastated economy -- could be imposed within the next few days as cases continue to rise. (Image: AFP)

As COVID-19 cases surge to newer highs each day in its second wave, states are now imposing strict curbs on people’s movements to avoid further spread of the disease. We looked at states that have been the worst affected and how restrictions imposed have led to change in their mobility.

More than 3 lakh new cases reported for the second straight day, highest single day rise recorded in the world by a country, as per April 23, update. While 2,263 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, registering a new high. Active cases in the country now stand above the 24-lakh mark.

With this, state governments and local civic administrations have tightened the curbs by imposing strict curfews and travel restrictions in order to contain the spread of the disease.

Based on Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report data, Moneycontrol looked at how India’s mobility - to certain places of usual visit such as workplaces, residence, grocery/pharmacy, public transport, retail/recreation places and parks has changed over a period of time, beginning with the lockdown in March and later with the gradual relaxation in restrictions in the subsequent months, followed by the surge in cases starting April 2021.

The mobility report measures changes compared to a baseline value before the pre-COVID lockdown (January 3 – February 6 2020) period.

With the call for lockdown last year, movement towards places of work dropped 72 percent from the baseline on March 25, 2020, the lowest recorded. Likewise, peoples' movement towards transit stations such as bus and metro stations fell by over 70 percent in the initial days of the lockdown as things came to a standstill with restrictions on public transport.

Later with the improvement in situation and gradual opening up of the economy in the following months last year, mobility resurrected on the path to recovery. Now again with spurt in cases and restrictions, mobility has been affected, data show.

Outing for retail and recreation--such as restaurants, cafés, shopping centres, theme parks, museums, libraries and cinemas--have dropped by 52 percent (the most compared to other parameters) as on April 18. Likewise, going to parks, beaches and gardens have reduced by 37 percent.

While movement towards place of residence has picked up by 17 percent. Because of partial lockdowns, as in the case of Delhi, we saw a spare of migrant workers starting to move back to their hometowns.

With people being asked to work from home and restrictions on employee attendance in certain states, mobility to place of work has declined by 25 percent and that towards public transport (such as bus and train stations) by 34 percent. Visits to supermarkets, pharmacies and food shops have fallen by 18 percent, as people have been asked to stay at home and to venture out only if required utmost.

Let’s take a look at some of the worst affected states/UTs. Maharashtra is at the helm of grappling the situation reporting the most (7,01,614 or 29 percent) active cases in the country as per April 23, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2,59,810), Karnataka (1,96,255), Kerala (1,56,554) and Chhattisgarh (1,21,555).

Likewise, Maharashtra also reported the most (67,013 or 20 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh (34,254), Kerala (26,995), Delhi (26,169) and Karnataka (25,795). These five states account for 54 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

The Maharashtra government has been progressively tightening curbs after first imposing a 15-day-long 'Break the Chain' curfew from April 14. On April 21, the state government ordered that private transport will be permitted only for emergency or essential services with new restrictions coming into effect from 8 pm on April 22. All government offices are to operate at only 15 percent employee strength from the earlier 50 percent while guests at the wedding ceremony are restricted to 25 down from 50.

The Delhi government, on April 19, announced imposition of a six-day lockdown in the national capital beginning from 10.00 pm on April 19 to 6.00 am on April 26. Likewise, other states too have imposed night curfews and restrictions/caps on people’s gathering and movements in cities/regions that are badly affected.

Here’s how mobility in these highly affected states has changed with restrictions in place: