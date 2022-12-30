What Heeraben Modi advised PM Modi on her birthday

PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he always remembers his mother advice to him. The Prime Minster recalled what Heeraben Modi told him when he met her for her last birthday, to “work with intelligence and live life with purity”. Heeraben Modi died at a hospital in Ahmedabad at 3:30 am on Friday.



100

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

“I always remember what my mother told me at her 100th birthday, that ‘work with wisdom and live with purity’,” PM Modi tweeted in his tribute to Heeraben Modi.

“In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Heeraben Modi was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health worsened.

PM Modi, who has often spoken of his bond with his mother, visited her recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for assembly polls. He had also visited her in hospital on Wednesday.

Read: Tributes pour in for PM Modi’s mother: ‘Epitome of generosity’

Heeraben Modi, also called Heeraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.